Zacks: Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,812. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79.

In related news, major shareholder Colby 2014 Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total value of $4,888,200.00. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $1,202,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,243 shares of company stock valued at $44,402,860.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

