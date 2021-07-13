Zacks: Brokerages Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NYSE:JBHT) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NYSE:JBHT) will announce $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $165.45 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

