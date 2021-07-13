Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TENB) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TENB) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Tenable posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenable.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $260,459.25. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Insiders have sold a total of 12,475 shares of company stock valued at $503,366 in the last three months.

NYSE TENB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,366. Tenable has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

