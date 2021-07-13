Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $622.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report $622.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $566.80 million and the highest is $660.54 million. Viasat reported sales of $530.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,246.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Viasat by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Viasat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Viasat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.