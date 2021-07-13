Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,601 shares during the period. Zai Lab comprises approximately 2.7% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.99% of Zai Lab worth $124,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 5,104.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 129,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zai Lab by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,061,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,656,000 after acquiring an additional 152,819 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Zai Lab by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 78,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 1,013.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 232,753 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,149,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,393,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,865,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total transaction of $10,043,837.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,689,209.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,254 shares of company stock worth $54,355,279. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZLAB stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.61. 4,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,167. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.79 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.56.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

