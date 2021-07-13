Zano Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00005925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $20.65 million and $2,123.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,754,964 coins and its circulating supply is 10,725,464 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

