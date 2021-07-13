Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $28.56. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEAL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

