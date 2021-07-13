Zebra Technologies Co. (NYSE:ZBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NYSE:ZBRA) to post earnings of $4.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. Zebra Technologies posted earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $17.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $17.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.39 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zebra Technologies.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.78, for a total value of $1,074,782.50. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 23,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.80, for a total transaction of $11,299,688.40. Insiders sold a total of 52,915 shares of company stock worth $26,408,216 over the last quarter.

NYSE ZBRA opened at $548.10 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $549.98.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

