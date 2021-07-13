Zeepin (ZPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $384,577.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $384,577.00 and approximately $203,638.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00118814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00155400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,523.39 or 0.99979762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.11 or 0.00953308 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.