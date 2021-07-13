Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Down 15.3% This Week

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $2.60 million and $164,838.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.55 or 0.00883172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

ZEFU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,429,772 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

