ZEON (ZEON) Market Capitalization Hits $92.10 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. ZEON has a total market cap of $92.10 million and $356,259.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.39 or 0.00882113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005411 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

