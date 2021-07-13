Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ZETA) Quiet Period To End on July 20th

Zeta Global’s (NASDAQ:ZETA) quiet period will end on Tuesday, July 20th. Zeta Global had issued 21,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $215,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Shares of ZETA opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.