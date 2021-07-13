Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Trading Down 6% on Insider Selling

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 12,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 748,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Specifically, Director John Sculley sold 261,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,619,690.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZETA. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

