Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Capitalization Tops $235,383.83

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $235,383.83 and approximately $101.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00050915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.80 or 0.00818169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005394 BTC.

About Zeusshield

ZSC is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

