Zilliqa Market Cap Hits $769.16 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $769.16 million and $45.20 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00222893 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001310 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.37 or 0.00802740 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,772,472,658 coins and its circulating supply is 11,481,005,505 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

