Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) Insider Arik Prawer Sells 7,073 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) insider Arik Prawer sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $793,095.49.

Arik Prawer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $799,128.00.

Shares of Z traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.14. 2,037,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,253. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.