Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Update

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 3,546,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ZNOG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 1,110,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,421. Zion Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

