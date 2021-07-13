Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Down 5.2%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 77,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 106,985,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
The stock has a market cap of $678.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zomedica by 103.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zomedica by 100.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,434,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,634 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at $3,601,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zomedica by 174.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,339 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zomedica by 125.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,896,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.71% of the company’s stock.
Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.
