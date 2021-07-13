Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ZM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ZM) will report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.14. Zoom Video Communications reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $5.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zoom Video Communications.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 96,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.36, for a total transaction of $35,996,211.44. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 211,488 shares of company stock valued at $78,326,632 over the last three months.

Shares of ZM opened at $379.12 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

