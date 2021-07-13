Zosano Pharma Co. (NYSE:ZSAN) VP Sells $90,657.68 in Stock

Zosano Pharma Co. (NYSE:ZSAN) VP Donald J. Kellerman sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68.

Shares of ZSAN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. 1,321,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615,927. Zosano Pharma Co. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

