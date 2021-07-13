Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

ZS opened at $227.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.54 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $113.81 and a 1 year high of $236.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,729.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,575,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,971 shares of company stock worth $32,876,582. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after acquiring an additional 604,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after acquiring an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

