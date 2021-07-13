Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube Sells 8,120 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.41. 828,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,639. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

