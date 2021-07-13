Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $38.84. Approximately 8,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 432,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zymergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

