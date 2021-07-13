Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Zymeworks worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Zymeworks by 60.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

ZYME stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.25.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

