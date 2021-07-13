Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Zynga posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of ZNGA opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $52,200.00. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,998,166 shares of company stock worth $31,909,433 in the last quarter.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.