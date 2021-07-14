-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. NewAge posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NewAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBEV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. 793,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,440. The stock has a market cap of $272.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28. NewAge has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

