-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter.

Shares of DNMR stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. 1,785,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,575. Danimer Scientific has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.26 and a beta of -1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,897,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,947,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,651,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,689,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,326,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

