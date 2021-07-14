$0.09 EPS Expected for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NYSE:ABCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NYSE:ABCL) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AbCellera Biologics.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,598,420 shares of company stock worth $304,810,033 in the last quarter.

Shares of ABCL opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

