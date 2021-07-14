-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.12). Trupanion posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $148,515.00. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $851,935.

Trupanion stock opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $126.53.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

