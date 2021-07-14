-$0.22 EPS Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:BCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:BCRX) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.17). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $17.74.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $393,394.38.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

