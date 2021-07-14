$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NYSE:BMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NYSE:BMRN) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $3,910,500.00. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50.

BMRN opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

