$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rambus Inc. (NYSE:RMBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rambus Inc. (NYSE:RMBS) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 875%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rambus.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91.

NYSE RMBS opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Rambus has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

