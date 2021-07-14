$0.39 EPS Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:FFIN) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.37. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $3,047,400.00.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

