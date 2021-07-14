$0.40 EPS Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Calavo Growers reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.65. 79,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 221.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.