-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axonics, Inc. (NYSE:AXNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Axonics, Inc. (NYSE:AXNX) to report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Axonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Axonics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axonics will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axonics.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 2,362 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $141,979.82. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $2,742,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,460 over the last quarter.

AXNX stock opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. Axonics has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $68.19.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

