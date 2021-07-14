$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $1.08. T-Mobile US posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $6.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $5,468,800.00. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.59.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.