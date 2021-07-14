$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NYSE:SHEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NYSE:SHEN) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.03. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $509,800.00. Insiders sold 51,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,155 in the last 90 days.

SHEN opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

