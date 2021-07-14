-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cortexyme, Inc. (NYSE:CRTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. (NYSE:CRTX) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cortexyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.42). Cortexyme posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Cortexyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cortexyme.
CRTX traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.06. 1,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,604. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $60.72.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.
Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.