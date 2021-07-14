$0.70 EPS Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. Avaya posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 775%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.24) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

AVYA traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 1.65. Avaya has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 462.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 645,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 131,850 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

