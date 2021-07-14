$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. AdvanSix reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

NYSE ASIX traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.12. 154,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,202. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

