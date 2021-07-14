0Chain Market Capitalization Tops $16.86 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $16.86 million and approximately $162,182.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00086457 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

