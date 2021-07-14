0xcert Reaches Market Cap of $710,403.14 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $710,403.14 and $8,307.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

