$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NYSE:CENT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Central Garden & Pet (NYSE:CENT) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 24,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $173,587.68.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

