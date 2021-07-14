$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk reported sales of $913.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK opened at $296.42 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.05.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

