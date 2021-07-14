$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.11. American Water Works reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.24. The company had a trading volume of 363,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.73. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $172.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

