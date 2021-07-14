$1.17 EPS Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NYSE:SNBR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sleep Number Co. (NYSE:SNBR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $1.55. Sleep Number posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $111.84 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.