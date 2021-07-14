$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

SON stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

