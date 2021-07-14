$1.34 EPS Expected for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will report $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. AXIS Capital reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AXIS Capital.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 16.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.28. 538,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.04. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.77%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXIS Capital (AXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.