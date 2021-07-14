100,000 Shares in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,164,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000.

Shares of LMACU opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

