$101.38 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post $101.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the highest is $103.40 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $85.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $421.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $431.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $472.20 million, with estimates ranging from $445.70 million to $502.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPH. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.46 million, a P/E ratio of 397.80 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $203,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $158,201.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,361 shares of company stock worth $2,340,176 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 485,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 235,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,150,000 after acquiring an additional 233,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 166,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

